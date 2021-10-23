Shawn C. Wiggins, 48, of Lilly, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tennessee.
He was born Dec. 16, 1972, in Indiana. Shawn was the son of Walter and Bonnie (Learn) Wiggins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter, and his uncle, Charles Learn.
Shawn is survived by his loving wife, Connie (Rocker) Wiggins, and their sons, Barett and Isaac Wiggins, both of Lilly. He is also survived by his mother, Bonnie Wiggins, of Indiana; his brothers, Walter and Eric Wiggins; his mother- and father-in-law, Rick and Gloria (Mathieson) Rocker, of Lilly; his sister-in-law, Ashley, wife of Shawn Podrasky, of Fort Worth, Texas; and his brother-in-law, Adam Rocker and wife Kirstin (Harrison), of Lebanon; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Shawn served his country as a member of the U.S. National Guard. He was employed by the Pennsylvania State Department of Corrections as a hearing examiner. He was a member of the Benscreek Wildlife Association and the Benscreek Social and Citizens Club.
Shawn’s love for God, family and country was very evident in all aspects of his life. He loved the outdoors, especially spending time at the family camp, vacationing and spending time with family. His family was his whole world. He will be greatly missed. At Shawn’s request there will be no services.
The Wiggins Family is being served by the Matthew R. Decort Funeral Home Inc., in Portage.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shawn’s name to: Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Attention Altoona/Hollidaysburg Regional Program, PO Box 695, LaPlata, MD 20646.