Shawn “Dynamite” Shultz, 34, of Ebensburg, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
He was born Dec. 1, 1988, in Indiana, and was the son of Henry Shultz, Howard R. Burckhart and Deborah (Schloder) Byers.
Shawn is survived by his fiancée, Brittney Nagy; his children, Skye Shultz, Jasper Shultz and Carson Shultz; and his parents. He was the brother of Matthew (Kirk) Ratchford, Michael C. (Armania) Gazda, Jennifer (Brett) Albright and Melissa Cunningham. He is also survived by his niece, Bryanna “Beetle” Rice, and numerous nieces, nephews and other loved ones, Aleea, Destinee, Dylan and Andrea.
Shawn was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Cheryl Shultz.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. Friday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
“Someone once asked me how I held my head up so high after all I’ve been through. I said, ‘No matter what, I’m a survivor, not a victim, and God’s got my back.’”
