Shawn Evan Jusko, 46, of Saltsburg, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home.
He was the son of Ronald and Kathleen (Sutila) Jusko, born on Oct. 17, 1973, in Indiana.
Shawn was a hardworking, loving husband and father who lived his life for his family and the Lord. He was a talented welder and artist. He was creative and enjoyed metal-working with his homemade forge at home. Shawn had a dynamic presence. He was selfless, kind and generous. His intelligence and creativity combined with his sense of humor was appreciated and loved by all who truly knew him.
Shawn’s love and spirituality was incomprehensible and bigger than this life on Earth. Especially important to him was his desire for his children, loved ones, and all he knew to love and serve Jesus in their lives. His wife, Angie, was the love of his life and they persevered through all of life’s trials, placing all of their trust in God. Pastors Raymond Lefebure and Joe Luzier, Denny and Althea Kough, and Larry Myers were very special friends in Christ to Shawn. He loved them all dearly.
Shawn will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Angie, his beautiful children, his family, and all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Jusko; his wife, Angela (Buterbaugh) Jusko; four children, Damon and Chloe Jusko and Gavin and Madison Myers; three sisters, Terri Myers and husband Mark, Tammy Hamilton and husband William, and Becky Dumm and husband Steve; one brother-in-law, Josh Buterbaugh; and his father- and mother-in-law, Dave and Marie Buterbaugh. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved and cherished him deeply.
Shawn was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Jusko Sr., and brother, Ronald Jusko Jr.
All services will be private for the family. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the family. Interment will be made in Cameron’s Bottom Cemetery.
