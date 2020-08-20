For tho’ from out our bourne of Time and Place
The flood may bear me far,
I hope to see my Pilot face to face
When I have crost the bar.
“Crossing the Bar” — Alfred Lord Tennyson
Shawna Maderer, 54, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in her home.
She was a graduate of Horace Mann Elementary School and Indiana Senior High; she graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in accounting and with certification in the ROTC program.
Even after the birth of her children, Shawna actively pursued serving the community through education programs. She assisted at Grace Methodist Church’s preschool, worked as a librarian for Calvary Baptist Academy and helped organize the anti-bullying program at Penns Manor Elementary and Penns Manor High School.
Her favorite formal job was working for Musser Nursery on Old Route 119 in Indiana; she loved studying plants and bird watching in her spare time, especially with friends. On weekends, she enjoyed spending time baking and singing old hymns in the kitchen.
In addition to her calming hobbies, Shawna passionately enjoyed traveling, especially with her mother and children, and trying new things, such as thrilling amusement park rides. As many of Shawna’s friends and family members know, she suffered from the effects of strokes for years, leading up to her death and, yet, the one constant that remained from her early years until her time was done was her kind, generous spirit. She was conscious to openly — through words, deeds and gifts — expressing her love to those she cared for, without hesitation. Her favorite hobby, in the last few years, was cuddling with her children, watching Hallmark films and reminding them how they were “her babies” and that she loved them.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sara Jane Flick.
She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Maderer, and her four children, Olivia, Johnathan, Amber and Michael.
In lieu of a typical funeral service, if friends and acquaintances would like, they may send cards for comfort and donations to assist with the expense of medical and burial costs. The family’s address is 3592 Airport Road, Indiana PA 15701.