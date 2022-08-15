Shawne Renee Manners, 41, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her home.
On April 1, 1981, Shawne was born in Indiana to Edward G. Manners and Peggy A. (Diehl) McClelland. She went to Indiana Area High School and was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church.
Shawne was fun loving, outgoing and had a great sense of humor that traveled with her regardless of where she was. She thrived on spending time with her family; friends; two dogs, Duke and Chase; and her kitten, Freya. As a young girl, Shawne was a majorette in the Shelocta Shiloh’s and ran track in high school. She also enjoyed camping, bowling and was an avid John Lennon fan.
Shawne was preceded in death by her grandmother Margaret Boucher, grandfather Roy Boucher and grandfather Jack Diehl.
Surviving are her parents, Edward and stepmother Delores (Midock) and Peggy and stepfather Robert McClelland; a grandmother, Ellen Diehl, of Punxsutawney; boyfriend of many years, Bobby (Red) Greene, of Indiana; son Devin (Sarah) Manners, of Canton, Ga.; grandchildren Grayson and Aislynn, of Canton; a daughter, Morgan Adamson, of Indiana; one sister, Kristi (Jim) Halliwell, of Indiana; two brothers, Larry (Lori Kozak) Manners, of Hollidaysburg, and Doug (Stacey) Manners, of Indiana; one stepbrother, Brian McClelland, of Indiana; and two stepsisters, Michelle Silk and Melissa Steffish, both of Indiana; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact family for further details.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Shawne’s name to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.