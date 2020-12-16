Shelby Schrecengost, 47, of Indiana, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was the daughter of Doris and the late David E. Schrecengost.
Surviving are her sister, Melanie, and her brother, David Schrecengost, of Allentown; children, Domenic and Madeline Freeman, of Clymer, Dominique Piecrynski, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Damian Fridley; and her aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is much loved and missed by her family and friends.
She was cremated. She will have a beachside ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at a date to be determined.