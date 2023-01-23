Sheldon Keith Sr., 79, of Cherry Tree, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Born Nov. 27, 1943, in Cherry Tree, he was the son of Orrie and Mallie (Patterson) Keith.
Sheldon was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Vivian (Laney) Keith, who died Sept. 13, 2022; sons-in-law Greg Houston, Gregory Shultz and Timothy Johns; brother Michael Keith; and sisters Gaye Lloyd, Ruth Rice, Geraldine Shirey and Sadie Keith.
He is survived by his children Audrey Houston, of Alverda, Gloria, wife of Donald Wilson Jr., Sheldon Keith Jr., both of Cherry Tree, Carrie Johns, of Commodore, and Wendy Shultz, of Cherry Tree; grandchildren Jessica (Benjamin) McCrystal, Greg Jr. (Christina) Houston, Alicia (Justin) Smarsh, Brittany Bowers, Lacy (Nicolas) Fulmer and Brent Shultz; and numerous great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Roy (Viola) Keith Sr., of Cherry Tree, Helen Kessler, of Home, and Shirley Overman, of Commodore.
Sheldon was formerly employed in the lumber industry for Baker Lumber and Buterbaugh Lumber. Sheldon enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, playing cards and spending his time with family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., with Pastor Steve Lecorchick officiating. Committal will take place at McDowell Cemetery.