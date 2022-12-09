Shelley Henry, 45, of Clyde, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at home.
She was born Dec. 29, 1976, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Garry Grumbling.
She’s survived by her daughter, Molly Fletcher and husband Zack, of Clyde; sister, Susanne Hurd and husband Kevin, of Harrisburg; and her faithful companions, Daisy and Cupcake.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Henry, and grandfather, Wilbur Grumbling.
Shelley enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and going four-wheeling in her Jeep. She was a very talented artist, creating numerous items for herself or to sell.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
