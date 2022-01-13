Shelley L. Hippchen, 67, of Flower Mound, Texas, formerly of Homer City, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Hollymead Nursing Home.
Born July 18, 1954, in Shirleysburg, she was the daughter of Rupert and Frances (Miller) North.
Shelley is survived by her daughter, Carrie Kuhn and husband Todd, of Trophy Club, Texas; three grandchildren, Owen, Lucy and Mary Kuhn; and two siblings, Carol Hazlett and husband Mark, of Homer City, and David North and wife Sue Ann, of Winchester, Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Hippchen, and a son, Christopher Hippchen.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of services at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home with the Rev. Rob Sparr officiating.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.