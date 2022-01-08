Shelley L. Hippchen, 67, of Flower Mound, Texas, formerly of Homer City, passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Hollymead Nursing Home.
Born July 18, 1954, in Shirleysburg, she was the daughter of Rupert and Frances (Miller) North.
Shelley is survived by her daughter, Carrie Kuhn and husband Todd, of Trophy Club, Texas; three grandchildren, Owen, Lucy and Mary Kuhn; and two siblings, Carol Hazlett and husband Mark, of Homer City, and David North and wife Sue Ann, of Winchester, Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Hippchen; and a son, Christopher Hippchen.
Service details are being finalized and will be published at a later date.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.
