Shelly Rensko, 58, of Dilltown, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.
She was born Jan. 8, 1963, in Johnstown, the daughter of the late Mike “Blackie” and Regina (Robinson) Rensko. She also is preceded in death by brother Neal Rensko.
She is survived by fiancé James Stewart, Dilltown; and these brothers and sisters: Michael Rensko and wife Joann, Greensburg; Randy Rensko and wife Linda, Armagh; Phyllis Ray and husband Ronald, Armagh; Ron Rensko, Seward; Lisa Hughes and husband Kevin, Greensburg; Tom Rensko and wife Cindy, Cramer; Marcia Wertz, California; Mindy Greer, Cramer; and Bill Rensko, Seward. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Cesar.
Shelly enjoyed gardening, flowers, antiquing, playing with her dog and spending time with friends and family. She was a member of Construction General Laborers Local Union 910, Johnstown.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday with Bishop Joseph McGauley officiating.
As per CDC guidelines, face coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
