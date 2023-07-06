Sherrill Anne Kuckuck, 77, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1945, in Corry, Pa., and was the daughter of Louis and Ada (Wissinger) Foradora.
She was a graduate of Union City High School. Sherrill received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Allegheny College, a master’s degree in counseling and a doctor of education degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
Sherry worked as assistant dean of women at Slippery Rock University for two years. In 1971, she married Edward D. “Ted” Kuckuck, and began work as assistant dean of women at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. During a 33-year career at IUP, she served many roles. She served as director of Student Development Programs and director of orientation. She initiated several innovative and well-received programs while at IUP, including the highly successful Six-O’Clock Series. For a number of years, she also served as the liaison with the various ministers who served the IUP student population. In the latter part of her career, she also taught career exploration courses. She retired as a faculty member in 2004 and was named professor emeritus shortly thereafter.
Although she had a very successful and rewarding academic career, her greatest love was her family. She was a dedicated and enthusiastic wife and mother, always making family time her top priority. Even while managing a full-time job and earning a doctorate, she never missed any school events, sports or any other activities that involved her children.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, Allison Noel Slezak (Chris), of Meridian, Idaho; Edward Alan Kuckuck (Amber), of Louisville, Ky.; and Gregory Stuart Kuckuck (Tabby), of Westerville, Ohio. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Carl, Abby and Victor Slezak and Connor, Eliza and Zander Kuckuck. A brother, Stuart Foradora, of Wattsburg, also survives her.
A woman of great enthusiasm and love of life, Sherry was involved with many activities and community service organizations. She was a Cub Scout den mother, served on the Indiana Free Library board, was a board member and president of the Red Line Hockey Boosters Club, a board member of the Friends of the Parks and was a Penn State Master Gardener. Other favorite activities included dog walking, dancing, travel and Sunday breakfasts at Valley Dairy.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Drs. Mike Dinger and Indiana Judy as well as the entire staff at Latrobe Area Hospital for their care and compassion. A special thanks also is extended to Sherry’s two caregivers: Selah McCracken and Linda Foust. Their care and companionship did much to brighten her final months.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. An additional hour of visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by the funeral service in the Lefdahl Chapel. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Indiana.
The family suggests donations to be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association or the Indiana County Humane Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.