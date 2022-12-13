Sherry L. Kaufman, 71, of Indiana, formerly of Armagh, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Beacon Ridge.
Born Feb. 21, 1951, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Clifford and Margaret E. (Skavang) Shiley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Kenneth D. Kaufman.
She is survived by children Marcy Repine and husband Mark, of Indiana; K. Dwayne Kaufman; and special friend Michael Bowden, of Johnstown. Also surviving are her sisters, Elaine Doell and husband Roy, of Irving, Texas, and Anita Wertheimer and husband Charlie, of Plumville; brothers, Clifford Shiley and wife Lu Ann, of Seward, and Eugene Shiley and Holly Miller, of Linesville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her love for her family, Sherry loved her cats. She enjoyed spending time reading, doing numerous crafts and painting.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 until the time of service at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, with Pastor Joyce Dix-Weiers officiating.
Future inurnment will take place at Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Footed Friends in Sherry’s memory.
