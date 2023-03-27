Sherry Lou Kowchuck, 61, of Indiana, passed away at her home Friday, March 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born July 2, 1961, in Indiana to Margaret (Meyer) Rhoades and James V. Rhoades.
Sherry was a life-long resident of the Indiana area and worked for Aramark at IUP. She loved thrifting with her grandchildren, crafting holiday decorations and especially spending time with her family.
Left behind to cherish Sherry’s memory are her children, Dylan Kowchuck, of Indiana, and daughter Jessie (her favorite son-in-law Steven) Schrecengost, of Indiana; grandchildren Hailey (Tyler), Payten and Eythan Schrecengost, and Walker Kowchuck and brother Sherlock; mother Margaret (Meyer) Rhoades, of Elderton; sister Deborah (Bob) Peak, of Indiana; brothers Jim, John, Tony and Nick Rhoades, all of Indiana; daughter-in-law Jess (Chris) Gray; several nieces and nephews; and one great-niece.
In addition to her father, Sherry was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Kowchuck, and a son, Matthew Kowchuck.
To honor Sherry’s wishes, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.