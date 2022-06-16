Shirley A. Blose, 85, of Shelocta, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born March 15, 1937, in Dixonville, to Mike and Ruth Marie (Laverick) Misko.
Shirley was a long-time resident of the Shelocta area and a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Gastown. She graduated from Green Township High School in 1955 and worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana. Sewing and baking were her favorite hobbies, and she used her talents to make more than 100 teddy bears for family and friends. Shirley also loved quilting and crafting and will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Randy Blose and wife Debby, of Vandergrift; daughters, Deborah Painter and husband William, of Sigel; Pamela Keeler and husband Thompson, of Shelocta; and Rhonda Rearick and husband William, of Hookstown; grandchildren, Heather Ruth and husband Adam, Nicholas Blose, Kristina Young, Kayla Jack and husband Jared, Alexis Rearick and Brenden Rearick; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Mackenzie Blose; Kyler, Levi and Luke Young; and Garrett and Alayna Jack; brothers, Mike Misko, of Home, and John Misko and wife Kathy, of Commodore; and sister, Linda Gray and husband Tom, of Plumville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Ronald Blose, whom she married June 7, 1957, and who died in 1982.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at noon Friday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Weiers, STS, officiating.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Contributions may be made in Shirley’s honor to Christ Lutheran Church, 205 Gastown Road, Shelocta, PA 15774.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
To send a condolence to Shirley’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.