Shirley A. (Bowser) Greenawalt, 70, of Indiana and formerly of Templeton, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Maple Heights Rehab in Ebensburg.
She was born Jan. 15, 1953, in Kittanning to Calvin and Betty (Eleanor) Bowser.
Shirley was a homemaker and member of Templeton United Methodist Church. She enjoyed baking, reading magazines and listening to music.
She is survived by her husband, Larry L. Greenawalt, of Indiana; daughter Melanie Snyder, of Templeton; grandchildren Megan, Josh and Matthew, all of Kittanning; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Jason; and brother John Rayburn Bowser.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a service at noon Tuesday at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. Interment is in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.
For more information, please visit www.snyder crissman.com.
