Shirley Anne Haney, 84, of Indiana, formerly of Armagh, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Indiana Square Personal Care.
The daughter of Jay and Roxie (Dick) Stake, she was born in 1937 in Indiana County.
Shirley was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a son, Greg Haney and wife Susan, of Indiana; a daughter, Deborah Speelman and husband Emmett, of Sevierville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Ryan (Shawna) Haney, Shane Haney and wife Heather, Kali McPherson and husband Daniel, Danielle Speelman and David Speelman and fiancée Madison; four great-grandchildren, Max Haney, Bennett Haney, Wesson McPherson and Gideon Speelman; and two sisters, Ruth (Ronald) Johnson, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Susan (Robert) Butchkoski, of Indiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Vernon J. Haney, in 2008.
Private interment was made in Brush Valley Cemetery with Gregory Parks, hospice chaplain, officiating. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements
The family would like to thank the staff at Indiana Square for the love and care they showed and also thank VNA Hospice for their excellent care.
