Shirley A. Hapsic, 84, formerly of Torrance, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Indian Haven, Indiana.
The daughter of Kenneth Allen and Mary (Martin) Allen, she was born Aug. 1, 1938, in Torrance.
Shirley was a 1956 graduate of Blairsville High School and also graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a teaching degree. She had worked at Torrance State Hospital as a social worker and at the Torrance Post Office. She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption parish, Coral. She enjoyed reading, doing word searches, cross-stitching and adult coloring. Shirley was the best cookie baker around.
She is survived by two daughters, Ann Shaw and husband Dale, of Lakeland, Fla., and Susan Harris and husband Bill, of Torrance; three grandchildren, Sarah DeValerio, of Hanceville, Ala.; Gregory DeValerio, of Chandler, Ariz.; and Billy Harris, of Torrance; two brothers, Jerry Allen and wife Peggy, of Blairsville, and Denny Allen and wife Gail, of Lititz; a sister, Mary “Libby” Taylor, of Blairsville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Hapsic; a brother, Preston Allen; and a niece, Hope Ann Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dawn Krishart officiating.
Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.