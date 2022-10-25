Shirley Baldwin, 86, of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Indiana Square.
Born March 25, 1936, in East Wheatfield Township, she was the daughter of Edward and Ruth (McAdams) Baldwin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Gloria Jones and Betty Baldwin, as well as longtime friend Ronnie Henderson.
She is survived by sister Sandra Custer and husband Barry, of Seward; nephews Denny Jones and wife Marna, Brian Jones and wife Natalie, Kevin Mack and wife Beverly and Kip Mack and wife Betsie; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews and cousins.
Shirley enjoyed roller skating and NASCAR races.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Joseph Walls officiating.
Interment will take place in Bethel Cemetery.
