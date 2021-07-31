Shirley G. Kotrick

Shirley G. (Holmes) Kotrick, 83, of Heilwood, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Dec. 1, 1937, she was a daughter of Dallas Holmes and Geraldine (Ashbaugh) Holmes. She was married to Frank Alex Kotrick.
Shirley worked at Robertshaw for many years, as well as working as a caregiver in private homes.
She enjoyed crocheting, sitting on her porch while watching the birds and spending time with her beloved animals. In Shirley’s later years, she made it a point to adopt senior dogs and cats.
The company that they provided her gave her so much joy. Shirley was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Heilwood. She was also an Auxiliary member of the American Legion.
Shirley is survived by her children, Joseph Strickland and wife Tina, of Barr Slope, and Jennifer McKee and husband Marcus, of Lewistown; grandchildren, Amber Mertens and husband Jeremy, of Cherry Tree, Madeline McKee, of Lewistown and Marcella McKee, of Lewistown; her sister, Marjorie Bash and husband Tom, of Clymer; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who were all very important to her.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Douglas Strickland; grandchild, Joseph Strickland Jr.; and her paternal grandparents, Hugh and Effie Holmes, whom she was very close to.
Friends will be received Monday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection in Heilwood. Father James Morley will be the celebrant. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Camerons Bottom.
Memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to Four Footed Friends in Indiana County at 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
