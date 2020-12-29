Shirley Grace Tost, 84, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, while at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home.
The daughter of Bert and Edna (Park) Fairman, she was born April 21, 1936, in Indiana.
Shirley had been employed as a clerk by Shop ’N Save for many years. She attended Summit Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Lori Hudzicki and husband, Lee; son, Brian Tost and wife Sabrina; grandsons, Jordon and Taylor Hudzicki and Alex Tost; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Sonny Fairman, Louise Jevicky, Jean Rolls, Annabelle Wymer and Betty Edwards.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.