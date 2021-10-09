Shirley J. Evans

Shirley Evans (nee Miloser), loving mother, grandmother and friend to many, passed suddenly at her home in Concord, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Shirley was born in Indiana and graduated from Clymer High School. She met her husband, Denny Evans, in Columbus, Ohio, married and started their family. Shirley and Denny raised their children in the Palatine/Rolling Meadows, Ill., area, except for a brief stint in Charlotte, N.C., where their daughter was born.
While in Rolling Meadows, Shirley worked for Jewel Foods and became acquainted with many in town. She was also active with the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, along with the Rolling Meadows High School Band Boosters.
Denny accepted a job opportunity that took the family to the San Francisco Bay Area. They relocated to Concord and once Shirley settled the kids in school and put the homestead in order, she went to work for Mt. Diablo School District in the Payroll Department. She continued her volunteer activities with the Concord High School Band Boosters. Later, she became involved with the Lady Elks, Concord Senior Center and enjoyed traveling the world, especially with her close friends and family. She also enjoyed the occasional bingo game at Concord High or the Concord Blue Devils Bingo Hall.
Shirley was artistic and loved crafting, sewing, knitting, etc. She was known in her neighborhood for her holiday window decorations. She also loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She had a kind and giving spirit that will be missed by all.
Surviving family members include Randall (Diane) Evans, of Visalia, Calif., Cheryl Evans, of Moraga, Calif., Diane (Melinda) Evans of Federal Way, Wash., grandson, Joshua Evans, of Visalia, Calif., and sister, Agnus (Joseph) Cugini of Wexford.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Wilda Miloser, of Indiana; husband, Denny Evans, of Concord, Calif.; and siblings, Joseph (Bud) Miloser, Jr., Laura Kelly, Mary Carik and Anna Mae Foehrenbach; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including multiple generations.
A visitation will be held Thursday, at Ouimet Bros. Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road, Concord, Calif., from 4 to 8 p.m. with a vigil at 6 p.m. The funeral service will also be held at Ouimet Bros on Friday, at 11 a.m. with a committal to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.