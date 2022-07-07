Shirley J. Sinick

Shirley J. (Long) Sinick, 63, of Latrobe, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Born Dec. 15, 1958, in Spangler, she was a daughter of Shelva Jean (Lamer) Wolf and Clarence D. Long.
Shirley had worked in the cafeteria at Homer-Center School District and Indiana County Head Start. She enjoyed crafts, gardening and Christmas, which was her favorite holiday. Shirley had a cheerful, outgoing and generous personality that endeared her to all those she met. She was very resourceful and good at fixing things. Above all, she deeply loved her children and grandchildren and was very family oriented.
She was preceded in death by her father and a sister, Janet Kutch.
Shirley is survived by six children, Judy Stormer and her husband, Edward, of McDonald; Catherine Hamilton and her husband, Raymond, of Nemacolin; Jessica Martinez, of Latrobe; John Sinick, of Irwin; Kayla Smith, of Derry; and Greg Kutch, of Pittsburgh; three brothers, Clarence Long Jr., Jimmy Long and Mark Long; three sisters, Margaret Nagle, Loretta Long and Jennifer Long; 19 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and from 5 until the time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. Friday at the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Interment is private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.