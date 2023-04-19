Shirley J. (Yevchak) Riva, 81, of Cookport, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at her home.
The daughter of Joseph E. and Elizabeth “Betty” (Ruben) Yevchak, she was born on Dec. 19, 1941, in Clymer.
On Aug. 31, 1968, she married Ralph E. Riva and they shared more than 54 years of marriage together.
Shirley was a lifetime member of the Church of The Resurrection in Clymer. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be greatly missed by her family.
She worked various jobs during her lifetime, but was primarily a homemaker focused upon her family. Shirley loved playing bingo, scratch-off tickets and creating beautiful embroidery projects.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Ralph; her two children, Mark Riva and wife Trish (Peles), of Commodore, and Tina Anderson and husband Dave, of Cookport; her four grandchildren, Brianna Keener and husband Evan; Brooke Riva; Alexa Anderson and Haley Anderson; her sister, Mary Ann Pittman and husband John, of Hillsdale; and her nephew and godchild, Joe Pittman and wife Gina and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Church of The Resurrection in Clymer, officiated by Fr. James Morley. Interment will take place at St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
