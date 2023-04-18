Shirley J. (Yevchak) Riva, 81, of Cookport, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at her home.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
An 11 a.m. funeral mass will be held Friday at the Church of the Resurrection in Clymer, officiated by Fr. James Morley. Interment will take place at St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
A complete obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Shirley’s guestbook and share condolence messages.