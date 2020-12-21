Shirley Jane Porter

Shirley Jane (McCombs) Porter, 55, of Deckers Point, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at UPMC Magee Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born March 27, 1965, at Miners Hospital in Spangler, she was a daughter of Oliver B. McCombs and Beatrice (Rickard) McCombs.
She worked as a certified nurse’s aide for several years at Indiana Hospital and VNA then later as a notary. Shirley was a graduate of Purchase Line High School.
Shirley is survived by her husband of nine years, Charles Porter, whom she wed on June 10, 2011; one sister, Catherine Trimble and her husband, Duane, Indiana; one brother, Marvin McCombs and significant other, Jennifer James, Cookport; and sister-in-law, Shirley McCombs, Cookport. She will also be remembered by two nephews, Paul Trimble, of Suffolk, Va., and Shane McCombs, of Marchand; two nieces, Amy Pennington, of Indiana, and Amber Whitesel (Patrick), of Clymer; nephew-in-law, Eric Johnston, of Blairsville, and special friend, Laura Blose, of Glen Campbell.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a sister, Connie L. McCombs; a brother, Harry Ray McCombs; a niece, Melissa (Trimble) Johnston; and a nephew-in-law, James Pennington.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer. Due to COVID-19 there will be no viewing or services. Memorial services will be held at later date. Cremation will take place at Rairigh-Bence Crematory and her remains will be interred with her parents at Cookport Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 2216-7023 or a charity of your choice.
