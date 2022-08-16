Shirley Jean Raemore, 78, died peacefully on Aug. 15, 2022, after a long illness.
She was born on Aug. 4, 1944, in Pittsburgh, to Walter and Elizabeth (Thomas) Zeiler. She graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School in 1962. She married Dr. Robert M. (Bob) Raemore on June 13, 1964, and they lived in Wildflecken, West Germany, from 1967 to 1970, while Bob served in the U.S. Army Dental Corps. Shirley made lifelong friends, traveled western Europe and always cherished those years.
Returning to the states, Shirley lived in Home and later Indiana, where she resided for almost 30 years. She raised two daughters, Allison and Emily, and enrolled in Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1982. She graduated in 1990 with a B.A. in journalism and proudly worked for a number of years for WDAD-AM and The Indiana Gazette. She volunteered her time with Four Footed Friends, Meals on Wheels and the American Cancer Society. She also enjoyed family history and was able to return to her family’s Zeiler homestead, in Hardt, Westerwaldkreis, Rheinland-Palatinate, Germany, in 2002.
She is survived by her daughters, Allison Peiritsch (Brian), of Mt. Lebanon, and Emily Rosenbaum (Michael), of Shaker Heights, Ohio; and also grandchildren, Ian Costello, Anna Rosenbaum and Katherine Rosenbaum, whom she loved dearly.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband; parents; and sisters, Nancy Reynolds and Linda Harff.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh. A funeral service will directly follow from noon to 1 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Chapel, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh. A private burial will conclude the day.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley’s name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the American Cancer Society.
