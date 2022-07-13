Shirley Jean (Reiter) McCombs, 70, of Commodore, died Friday, July 8, 2022 at her residence.
The daughter of E. Willis and Iva Oneda (Edwards) Reiter, she was born on May 21, 1952, in Indiana.
Shirley was a graduate of Marion Center High School and a member of Lovejoy Church of Christ.
She wed Harry Ray McCombs on Oct. 14, 1978. They had shared 25 years of marriage when he died on July 4, 2004.
Shirley had first been employed as an elementary teacher with the Marion Center School District. Prior to her retirement, she had worked for The Indiana Gazette.
Two of Shirley’s favorite pastimes were walking and doing word search puzzles. She was a member of the Rainbow Diamond Glass Club.
Surviving are her sister-in-law: Catherine M. Trimble and husband Duane, of Indiana; brother-in-law, Marvin B. McCombs and significant other, Jennifer James, of Commodore; sister-in-law, Pat Lydick and husband Ray, of Indiana; numerous nieces and nephews; three great-nieces; one great-nephew; and Shirley’s significant other, Ron Kuhn, of Curwensville.
In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her father on April 21, 1993; her mother on May 14, 2006; her brother Gerald Reiter in 2002; her sister-in-law, Shirley (McCombs) Porter; and her father and mother-in-law, Oliver and Beatrice McCombs.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Lovejoy Church of Christ, where a 1 p.m. memorial service will take place with Brother Dennis Lockard speaking. Burial will be at Cookport Methodist Cemetery in Cookport.
