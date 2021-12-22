Shirley Jean Royce, 72, of Homer City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, while at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born Nov. 26, 1949, in Indiana, to Lawrence and Marjorie (Lamer) Parsley.
Shirley was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Brandy (Richard) Chester, Ohio; Christopher (Sarah) Royce, Indiana; and Heather (Edward) Haky, Homer City; grandchildren, Zachary, Maranda, Dakota Mortimer, Ian and Nia Gallaher and Teagan Haky; and a niece, Victoria Sneidman.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell Royce; sister, Mildred Byers; and nephews, Mark Vukmanic and Jerry Byers.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com