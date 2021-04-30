Shirley “Kelly” Ann (Elliott) Franco, 82, of Coral, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born Jan. 16, 1939, in Indiana. She was the daughter of Elmer Elliott and Mary (Grove) Elliott.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kim (Kelly) Strazzere, Johnstown; her son, Thomas Zona, Providence, R.I.; her daughters, Maria Franco, Coral, and Tina Franco, Depew, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Rebecca, Angel, Christy and Ben; great-grandchildren Erynn, Paul “Dominik” and Paul “Matthew.” She is also survived by her great-great-grandchild, Ciaran, and siblings Betty Daugherty, Latrobe; Jack Elliott, Indiana; Francis Ober and husband, Charles, Greensburg; Robert Elliott, St. Petersburg, Fla.; James Elliott, Homer City; Janice Gibbons and husband, Howard, Blairsville; Diane Cochran, Emporium; and Rick Elliott and wife, Sandy, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Paul Strazzere and her siblings Elmer Elliott Jr., Dorothy Hamilton, Kathy Dougout, Nancy Dixon, Margaret Lear, Linda Elliott, Clarence “Butch” Elliott and Thomas Elliott.
At her request, there will be no visitation or service.
The Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.