Shirley M. Thompson, 80, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away peacefully at her home shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
She was born May 8, 1940, in Clyde, the daughter of the late Alonza A. Brendlinger and Alice M. (Montgomery) Brendlinger.
Shirley retired from Torrance State Hospital as a registered nurse in 2002. During her successful career she had also worked as an emergency room nurse at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown.
She belonged to the Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and attended the Kingdom Hall in Blairsville, where she enjoyed full time ministering as part of her daily service to God.
Shirley loved her 45-year career in nursing, serving God, helping others, cooking, crocheting, knitting and spending time with family, friends and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jonathan W. Thompson, Blairsville; son, Jeffrey L. Thompson, Clyde; daughter, Johnna Lynn Ripple and husband, Lloyd, Coral; daughter, Jacquelyn D. Politoske, Philadelphia; stepdaughter, JoAnn C. Thompson, Indiana, Pa., and Mandee Manchis, Homer City; grandchildren: Jason, Eric and Deanna Harris, and Alex C. Politoske; great-grandchildren: Alex, Logan and Abby Harris; Kaidance and Breigh Thomas; Norah, Weston, Harris and Jessica Ringler; sister, Joyce Shaffer, Robinson; brother, James Brendlinger and wife, Jeannie, Armagh; sister, Sandy Jarvis, New Florence; brother, Danny Brendlinger and wife, Emma, Bolivar; and sister, Sharon Lowther and husband, Richard, Clyde.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Brendlinger, and stepson, Jonathan F. Thompson.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville, at a date later to be announced. In lieu of sending flowers directly to the family, please send a donation to your favorite charity. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.