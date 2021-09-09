Shirley Mae (Barrett) Wiggins, 74, of Cherry Tree, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her home.
She was the daughter of Lloyd P. and Mary (Straw) Barrett, born Aug. 21, 1947, in Clearfield.
Shirley loved to go to her church functions at Ernest Bible Church.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting and traveling. Shirley enjoyed meeting with her friends and playing games. She was a loving mother and friend that will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Robert D. Wiggins, of Cherry Tree.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert L. Wiggins; and two sisters, Sarah Barrett and Judith Gates.
Friends will be received on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Additional visitation will be on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. with Shirley’s funeral service following at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lumber City Cemetery.
