Shirley Mae (Zagurskie) Hobart, 83, of McIntyre, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at The Communities at Indian Haven.
Born in Indiana on May 6, 1938, Shirley was the daughter of the late Andrew J. and Anna J. (Kamola) Zagurskie. Mrs. Hobart was a 1957 graduate of Homer City, formerly Laura Lamar High School. Shirley studied greenhouse and gardening at Penn State University, studied physiology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and floral design at the University of Pittsburgh.
Mrs. Hobart was the wife of the late Henry A. Hobart Sr. She had many jobs through the years including being a greeter at Martin’s Food Store, Indiana County Garden coordinator, an aide at Torrance State Hospital, an intake worker for the Indiana Unemployment Office and, lastly, an outreach worker for Southern Indiana County.
In her spare time Shirley was a vendor and also loved to shop at flea markets, sew and spend time with her family. She loved art, bus trips with Repine Travel and loved being an active, hardworking country woman.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Henry A. Hobart Jr. and wife Emma (Smith) Hobart; three brothers, Andrew Zagurskie Jr., Harry Zagurskie and James Zagurskie; four grandchildren, Kelly Hobart, Stephen Sylvis, Henry C. Hobart and Kathlene Mae Hobart-Beattie; seven great-granchildren, Dylan Murphy, James Murphy, Brandon Murphy, Ella Sylvis, Gino Sylvis, Maximus Sylvis and Koraline Beattie; and special friends Bob and Rita Coltry.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Frank Zagurskie.
Friends will be received Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Joshua Webb officiating at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana.