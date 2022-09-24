Shirley Marie Allen Balint, 92, of Indiana, passed away on Sept. 23, 2022, at Bethany Place Residence Care Center in Indiana, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on July 5, 1930, in Sharon, Shirley was raised by mother Hazel Lowman and stepfather Paul Lowman, along with father Edward Allen.
Shirley graduated from Indiana High School (1948) and Indiana State Teachers’ College (1952), later earning a master’s degree from IUP. Shirley spent her early childhood in Mercer County and lived in Oil City before moving to Indiana in 1942, where she lived most of her adult life and permanently since 1991.
Shirley married her high school sweetheart, the late William Balint, on June 10, 1952, at the old St. Bernard’s Church in Indiana, immediately following Bill’s graduation from the United States Naval Academy. Shirley and Bill were married for nearly 67 years prior to his passing in 2019.
Having spent years raised on the Lowman dairy farm, Shirley remained a farm girl at heart. She was a kind and gentle soul who loved her family unconditionally. Shirley and Bill spent countless hours near and far to assist family members in need.
She was a proud member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Shirley spent many years as a substitute school teacher and as a volunteer at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was a member of St. Bernard’s Church in Indiana. Shirley loved books and was an avid reader.
Shirley is survived by her five children and their spouses: Sheryl (Richard) Vanderneck, of Indiana, Mary Beth (Vincent) Palilla, of Indiana, Maura (Bill) Laughlin, of Cary, N.C., Margaret (Mark) Shelhamer, of Pottsville, and Bill (Amy) Balint III, of Indiana; her stepsister, Linda Parillo, of Sharon, 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law; cousin Hazel Ann Gander, of Stoneboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, William Balint; her parents; her brother, Edward Allen; and grandson, Michael Vincent Palilla.
There is no visitation. A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held for family at a later date. John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions in joint memory of Shirley and her grandson, Michael Palilla, be made to UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation (givetochildrens.org).