Shirley Otto went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
She was the daughter of Ruth and Kenneth Marshall and was born on Nov. 20, 1945, in Indiana.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Garry; her son, Jerry (Kathy) Otto, of Indiana; her grandchildren, Alan Otto, of Cranberry, and Jacob (Tonya) Otto, of Brookville; and her great-grandson, Reed Otto. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald (Bernie) Marshall, of Indiana; and her sister, Doris Grove, of Indiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Williams.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
