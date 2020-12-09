Silvio V. Tea

Silvio Vittorino Tea, of Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, his 91st birthday.
The son of Giovanni and Adele (DallaCorte) Tea, he was born in 1929 in Sovramonte, Italy.
Silvio immigrated to America at age 19 where he began his lifelong career as a bricklayer/stonemason. He returned to Italy in 1957 to marry the love of his life, Edda.
Silvio took pride in his craftmanship and created many beautiful masterpieces in the surrounding area. He enjoyed sharing his meticulous concern for perfection and knowledge of the trade with others.
He was a devoted member of Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church. In addition, Silvio held memberships in the Knights of Columbus Council 1481, Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 1468, Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman of Western PA and the Sons of Italy Lodge 1279.
He loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Silvio’s favorite activity was participating in his weekly bowling leagues. He remained active in the sport until the age of 90.
Silvio will be greatly missed by his entire family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Edda; son, John (Christine) Tea; daughter, Sylvana (Ken) Brocious; grandchildren, Matthew Tea (Jenna), Andrew Tea and Zachary Tea, Tyler Brocious and Brandon Brocious; and great-grandson, Fenix Tea.
In addition to his parents, Silvio was preceded in death by his sister, Maria DallaCorte, and his grandson, Michael Tea.
There will be no visitation or public service at this time. A virtual service and entombment in St. Bernard Mausoleum will be performed by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. A memorial service in the celebration of Silvio’s life will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council No.1481, 699 McNelis Drive, Indiana, PA 15701. Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.