Sister Elizabeth of the Trinity, OCD, (Helen Rose Zaczyk), 91, of the Discalced Nuns of Loretto, died peacefully with her community at her side on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Monastery.
Born Feb. 13, 1932, in Sagamore, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of John J. and Louise (Kurowski) Zaczyk.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Frank, Stanley, Violet Bigan, Mary Rapacik, Rose Topick, Sally Poad, Bertha Zolocsik, George, Eugene and Veronica.
She is survived by her brother Edward; special nieces Veronica Topick and Betty Sloop; and many other beloved nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. today at the Carmelite Monastery, Loretto.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday by the Most Rev. Bishop Mark L. Bartchak. Concelebrated will include Discalced Carmelite Provincial, the Very Rev. Michael, of the Heart of Jesus (Berry), OCD, and Fr. Richard Davis, TOR, homilist.
Committal will take place at the Carmelite Monastery within the Monastic Enclosure.
