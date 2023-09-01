Sondra J. “Soni” (Cump) Clapper, 87, of Blairsville, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
The daughter of Calvin D.T. and Elizabeth G. (Hartley) Cump, she was born on Aug. 18, 1936, in Altoona.
Soni graduated from Altoona High School, Class of 1954, and worked for many years as a teller at PNC Bank, Blairsville branch, until her retirement.
She was a member and deacon of the United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville, Chapeau Red Hat Society, past matron (1996) of Blairsville Chapter No. 166 Order of the Eastern Star and member of the Latrobe Chapter No. 221 Order of the Eastern Star.
Soni loved baking cookies for her family and her Yorkies: Trissi, Kadi and Ashley.
Surviving are her two children, Marian “Dee” Hill (Gary), of Indiana, and Steven D. Clapper (Karen), of Harleysville; four grandchildren, Cassandra E. Hill, Callee O. Simmers, Nathan C. Clapper and Jared Clapper; and two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Luke.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, M. Donald Clapper, on Sept. 13, 1997.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Eastern Star services will be held in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
