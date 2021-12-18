Sondra Lee (Cribbs) Benedusi, 86, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The daughter of Arthur L. and Virginia S. (Abrams) Cribbs, she was born July 24, 1935, in Tyrone.
Sondra enjoyed going places with her friends, bowling and playing cards. She loved sitting on her porch visiting with her neighbors.
Surviving are her children, a son, L. Brett (Linda) Benedusi; a daughter, Denise (Steven) Anthony, of Falling Waters, W.Va.; step-mother, Dolores Cribbs, Latrobe; and a half-sister, Bonnie Quigley, of York.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis J. Benedusi, in 1997; and a sister, Cheryl Serena.
As per Sondra’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
