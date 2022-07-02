Sonja Klaus Payson, 83, of Fayetteville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Cape Fear Valley Hospital.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1938, in Germany to Xavier and Freida Klaus.
Sonja became a U.S. citizen on June 19, 1963. She operated Zip’Z Ice Cream Parlor and The Golf Practice Range both for 10 years and was a homemaker for many years while she raised her three children. Sonja was a truly kind soul with a warm and friendly personality. She always thought of others first, loved meeting new people and waiting on her customers. She cherished the time spent with her family and grandchildren.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Patrick Payson, of Fayetteville; daughter, Jennifer Payson Walters, of Eastover; son, Michael Payson, of Fayetteville; grandson, Brandon Payson and wife Sarvi Payson, of Raleigh; granddaughters, Katie Walters and Alison Walters, of Eastover; and grandson, Matthew Walters, of Eastover.
Sonja was preceded in death by her son, Joseph A. Payson, of Fayetteville, N.C.; brother, Rudi Huber; and parents, Xavier Klaus and Freida Huber.
A funeral Mass will be held at Saint Patrick Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with a viewing held prior the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, North Carolina. Burial will follow the service at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.