Sonza L. (Niehenke) Marasco, 70, of Shelocta, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, as the result of an automobile accident.
The daughter of Russell and Pearl (Keeler) Niehenke, she was born Dec. 22, 1952, in Indiana.
Sonza was a 1970 graduate of Marion Center High School and a former member of Creekside United Methodist Church. For more than 20 years, she was a teller at Elderton State Bank. Sonza enjoyed gardening, being outside, walking the dog, bird watching and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Toby Marasco, of Valier; a son-in-law, Brian M. Gohn, of Shelocta; a brother, Russell Niehenke, of Home; and four grandchildren, Anastacia Marasco, Isabelle Gohn, Addison Gohn and Justin-Julius Gohn.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
