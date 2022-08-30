Sophia J. Kuzminsky, 93, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
“Sophie,” a Dilltown resident, whose cooking aroma would sweep the small village, was born on Jan. 3, 1929, in Vintondale, the daughter of Charles and Helen Shestak.
Sophia had a wide résumé of jobs from movie theater concession stand server, to slaughterhouse butcher, to babysitting many kids in Dilltown. Sophie enjoyed turning ordinary ingredients into mouth-watering culinary works of art. Meatballs … Sophie had a secret recipe. Bread … even if the yeast wouldn’t rise, she would find a way to make it so. Pierogies … hundreds of varieties always waiting in her freezer. Soups … ford scraps turned into dishes that restaurant chefs would love to get their hands on.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; daughter, Adrean Stephenson; and son, Harry M. Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Gamble and husband Larry, Jackie Powell and Valerie Cameron and husband Robert; grandchildren, Charity Bolt, Joe Stapleton, Nicole Pipitone, Noah Powell and Hannah Powell; and two great-grandchildren.
Sophia was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Seward. She enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, Bible study, shopping and pets.
A graveside memorial will be held 2 p.m Wednesday at SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville. Arrangements in care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Conemaugh Hospice for the loving care they extended to their mother.
