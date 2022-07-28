Sophie Christine (Toman) Matko, 95, of Arcadia, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana.
The youngest child of Isadore and Sally (Obloy) Toman, she was born Nov. 5, 1926, in Commodore.
Sophie married Steve W. Matko on Aug. 6, 1944, and they shared more than 51 years of marriage together.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who devoted her life to raising her children while her husband, Steve, worked as a truck driver. She experienced many hardships and setbacks in her life but wasn’t one to complain. Sophie will be remembered for her quiet disposition and being very independent. She lived in her home in Arcadia until she was 93 and then stayed with her daughter Patty.
Sophie loved spending time with her family and was very proud of all their accomplishments. She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, her soaps, doing jigsaw puzzles and playing the lottery. On Sunday mornings, you could find her listening to the Polka Party. She liked anything Mickey and Minnie Mouse and enjoyed a past trip to Disney World. Every July, she loved going to the Montgomery Township Rod and Gun Club gun bash where she got to see many of her family and friends.
She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Glen Campbell site, and a former member of St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Arcadia, their altar rosary societies and the Polish National Alliance.
Sophie is survived by her five sons: Daniel Matko, of New Brighton; Raymond Matko and wife Dian, of Glen Campbell; Robert Matko and wife Debbie, of Glen Campbell; Steven E. Matko and wife Nancy, of Hillsdale; David Matko and fiancé Terry Bonatesta, of Urey; her two daughters, Christine McCurdy-Moyer and husband Jay, of Marietta; Patricia “Patty” Goodlin and husband Rod, of Cherry Tree; her 17 grandchildren: Matt Matko, Jennifer Beer, Jeffrey Matko, Jessica Layden, Justin Matko, Aimee Buterbaugh, Mark Matko, Nathan Matko, Steven N. Matko, Michelle K. Buterbaugh, David Matko Jr., Megan Matko, Thomas McCurdy Jr., Tara Winters, Sean McCurdy, Allison Goodlin and Ashley Goodlin; her 29 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Lois Matko, of DuBois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Steve W. Matko, on May 10, 1996; her son Max James Matko on Sept. 22, 1962; her daughter-in-law Shirley (Toth) Matko on Jan. 26, 2004; her brother, Mathew Toman; and her five sisters: Mary Vitkay, Helen Nowacki, Julia Woytek, Genevieve Wasacz and Frances Porada. Sophie was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ruth B. Woolcock for her kind and gentle care she provided Sophie and for keeping her with us all these years. Sophie was very appreciative of family and friends who took time out of their busy lives to call, send cards and visit her.
Arrangements will be private with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale. Private interment will be at the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery in Glen Campbell.
Please visit rairighfh.com to share a memory or condolence message for Sophie’s family.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, for the help they are giving her great-grandson. Masses may be forwarded to the Church of the Resurrection, 349 Morris St., Clymer, PA 15728, with a note specifying for the mass to be held at the Glen Campbell site. Each mass is a $10 honorarium.
“Well done, good and faithful one; may you be welcomed into heaven with open arms; you will remain in our hearts forever!” May you rest in peace.