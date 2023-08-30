Stanley A. “Junior” Lucas, 75, of Homer City, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at his late residence.
He was the son of Stanley J. and Anna Mae (Lazarowicz) Lucas and was born Aug. 30, 1947, in Indiana.
Stanley was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish and the Saltsburg American Legion, Post #57. In his earlier years, he loved to hunt, fish and garden and more recently loved putting together puzzles.
Stanley was a United States Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He retired from FMC after 37 years of employment.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, the former Margaret “Peggy” (Hans) Lucas; his mother, Anna Mae Lucas; and his daughters, Christina “Tina” Lucas and Patricia “Tricia” Patterson and husband Dean. He is also survived by his grandson, Logan Patterson; his two brothers, Raymond Lucas and wife Cindy and Robert Lucas and wife Diane; five nephews; three aunts; one uncle; numerous cousins; and his special buddy, Benji.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley J. Lucas.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
A Blessing Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines Site. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Please visit bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook, order flowers or for directions to the funeral home.
