Stanley Ben Rowe, 83, of Clymer, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, surrounded by his family, at his home.
Born in Dixonville, on June 28, 1937, he was a son of Ben Rowe and Bernice (Sunderlin) Rowe. He was the husband of Linda (Bailey) Rowe, whom he married Aug. 13, 1960.
Stanley was a chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy, where he worked as an airplane mechanic. His military service spanned more than 22 years, part of which was during the Vietnam War. When he returned home, Stanley worked for the U.S. Post Office in Indiana until his retirement.
He was a life-long learner, always reading about different subjects and teaching himself various skills. He studied home-building, including wiring, roofing and general contracting, and in 1978 he built a home for his family. Stanley was a very kind and generous man who would do anything for anyone. He loved going to blue grass festivals and was a self-taught banjo player. Most importantly, above everything else, he dearly loved his family.
He was a member of Two Lick Baptist Church in Dixonville.
Stanley will be remembered by his wife, Linda, of Clymer; and his children, Cheryl Kinter (Scott), of Smicksburg, Steven John Rowe (Nada), of Stafford, Va., and Toni-Marie Fulmer (Donald), of Indiana. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Matthew Kinter (Christina), Bryan Kinter (Christina Kuchle), Amber Race (Elliott), Ashley Rowe (Sean Wotherspoon), Alden Rowe, and Danniele Miller (Kyle). Other survivors include his great-grandchildren, Andrew Kinter, Nash Wotherspoon and Loretta Wotherspoon; and his brother, Allen Lee Rowe, of Mount Union.
In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Rowe.
In accordance with Stanley’s wishes, a private graveside service with military honors will be held at Ruffner Cemetery in Tanoma. A private memorial service for his family at Two Lick Baptist Church in Dixonville with Pastor Jared Meisel officiating, will follow. The Rowe family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer, cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Two Lick Baptist Church, 98 Purchase Line Road, Dixonville, PA 15734.
