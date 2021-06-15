Stanley J. Honacki

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, Stanley Joseph Honacki, 76, of Indiana, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away after a brave six-year battle with multiple myeloma.
Stan was born May 20, 1945, to Henry and Mamie (Conte) Honacki, in Pittsburgh.
He was a 1967 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in economics. There, he was a four-year member of the golf team and played on the 1964 PSAC Championship team.
While at IUP, he met his true love, Kathleen Donovan, whom he married May 12, 1967, in Indiana. He served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1970, including a deployment to Korea. Upon his discharge, he and his young family had an opportunity to return to Indiana, where Stan worked 27 years as a Nationwide agent.
After retirement, Stan realized a lifelong dream by opening Keystone Golf Products, where he utilized his talent for making custom golf clubs. He was an avid and accomplished golfer. He won club championships at Indiana Country Club and Indiana VFW and won the state VFW tournament multiple times. But his favorite golf was played with his two sons.
Stan was a lifelong member of the VFW and an active member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish. Stan also volunteered for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs by driving for his fellow veterans.
Despite his many accomplishments, Stan was most proud of his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kathleen, of Indiana. Together they raised four children, Anita English (Sean), Stanley Joseph II, Matthew, and Laura Vicinelly (Tony). Stan’s favorite title was Pappy and he will be greatly missed by his seven grandchildren, Grant English, Henry and Ethan Honacki, Abigail and Stanley (Trey) Honacki III and Alina and Anthony Vicinelly.
He enjoyed giving golf and baseball lessons and sharing ice cream when his grandchildren vacationed at his home. Stan is also survived by his adoring sister, Donna Davis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Church, Indiana. Private committal services will be held at The National Cemetery of Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Indiana County Department of Veterans Affairs.
