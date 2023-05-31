Stanley “Stan” Greczek, 95, beloved and devoted husband, father and grandfather, from Coral, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, just one day before his 96th birthday.
The son of John Matthew and Angela Harkelli Greczek, natives of Poland, Stan was born on May 30, 1927, in Patton. Stan moved to Coral as a young child until his family moved to Graceton. Stan honorably served in the United States Navy from August 1945 until April 1946. Stan moved to Coral after marrying the love of his life, Ruthella Stern. They were blessed to celebrate 45 years together before Ruthella passed away in 2007. Stan deeply loved his family. He had five children: stepdaughter DeAnn Dunmire (Dale “Dewey”), Homer City; Lisa Hughes (Wayne), Penn Run; Greg Greczek (Jennifer), Pittsburgh; Keith Greczek (Christina), Homer City; and Jamie Griffith (Harry Borbonus), Blairsville. Stan was blessed with grandchildren: Melanie Bender (Ben), Valerie Greczek, Laken Griffith and Abigail Griffith; step-grandchildren: Gabriel Stultz, Hannah Thomas, Luke Stultz, Aaron Stultz and Shawnie Kessler. He was the proud great-grandfather of Dylan and Alexis Bender.
Stan was a devoted member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, formerly known as St. Francis Roman Catholic Church, in Coral. His faith was an important part of his life, and he continued to attend Mass until his health no longer permitted.
Stan retired from FMC Corp. after spending a long and dedicated career there. Throughout his career at FMC, Stan formed many lasting friendships. He enjoyed his commutes to work every morning with his brother, Joe. Outside of work, Stan was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting with his family. He was a founding charter member of the Coral-Graceton Sportsman Club. Even in his later years, Stan welcomed hearing about the hunting excursions of family and friends. He also loved attending his sons’ sporting events with Ruthella and often could be found sitting in right field. He enjoyed “talking sports” and amazed family and friends with his memory of the games and stats in his later years.
Stan was proud of his Polish heritage and loved to listen to polka music. Stan savored Polish foods, and especially loved golabki. Stan was known for his kind words, honest opinions and positive attitude. He always saw the glass to be half full. Complaining was never an option for him. Stan always assured everyone that life is a blessing. He valiantly battled his failing health, without complaint.
Most of all, Stan relished spending time with Ruthella and their children and grandchildren. Stan loved celebrating the holidays with his family, and he cherished the traditions that he and Ruthella created. He never missed an opportunity to get together with family, and often, he was the last one to leave a party or family celebration.
Stan was preceded in death by his loving wife; his parents; brothers Joseph, Francis (Frank) and John; sisters Marie, Sandra “Ann” (Wellen), Kathryn Henry and Jean (Bertig); and his nieces, Candace Bertig and Candace Henry.
In addition to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Stan is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who will miss their beloved “Uncle Deed” or “Uncle Phil,” as he was always known to them.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Ferguson Funeral Home in Blairsville. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral site, with military honors to follow, conducted by the Homer City American Legion. Interment will be private.
