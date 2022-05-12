Stanley Wass, 94, of Clarksburg, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Born Sept. 24, 1927, on a farm in Young Township, Indiana County, he was a son of Metro and Sophia (Kacela) Woos.
Stanley was one of nine children and a 1945 graduate of Elders Ridge High School.
He proudly served our country with the United States Army. Stanley attended basic training at Fort Bragg in field artillery. He was assigned to the Coast Artillery Corps Harbor Defense on New York Harbor, 1st Army, New York, N.Y., and was discharged on June 7, 1947.
Stanley attended Juniata College and Penn State University.
He worked for Uhl, Hall, & Rich of Boston, Mass., as a consulting engineer for the New York State Power Authority, where Stanley helped develop a hydro-plant on the St. Lawrence River, Massena, N.Y. He returned to Pennsylvania in 1962 and worked for the Department of Defense in procurement of material and services, retiring in 1987.
Stanley had a passion for work. He enjoyed devoting his time in pursuit of helping others. Stanley was always willing to give of himself and be used where God had placed him.
“Charity is the soul of holiness to which all are called: it governs, shapes, and perfects all the means of sanctification.”
Friends will be received in the Church of The Good Shepherd, 100 Good Shepherd Drive, Kent, on Friday from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father Matthew J. Morelli as celebrant.
Interment will take place in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg.
