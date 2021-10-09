Stefanie Ann “Stef” Heasley, 55, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, following a long fight with breast cancer.
She was the daughter of Anthony and Janice Sicari and was born Aug. 4, 1966 in Vandergrift.
Stefanie graduated from Kiski Area High School in 1984 and attended the University of Pittsburgh where she earned her degree in pharmacy. She was a Pharmacist at Giant Eagle, CVS and Rite Aid. She married her husband Eric in 2014 and was devoted to the care of her daughter Tabatha. Stefanie will be sorely missed and was loved by all who knew her kindness, generosity, empathy, humor and radiant smile.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Heasley; her daughter, Tabatha; and her mother, Janice Sicari. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Sicari.
In keeping with her wishes, no service or memorial is planned. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer research, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
Arrangements are under the supervision of the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. To sign the online guestbook or to make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Stefanie’s Memory please visit www.bowserfh.com.