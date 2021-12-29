Stella “JoAnn” Rager, 80, of Indiana, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Born in Glen Campbell, she was a daughter of Geneva McMillan. She was the wife of Lawrence E. Rager, of Indiana.
JoAnn enjoyed fishing, yard sales, crafts and her grand-fur babies. Most of all she loved her grandchildren.
She attended Ambrose Baptist Church in Ambrose with her husband, Lawrence.
JoAnn will be remembered by her husband, Lawrence, and their children, Ed Rager (Kathy), Jim Rager, Donna Patterson (Thomas), Sally Foxwell (Clarence), Mary Crawford (Charles) and Phyllis Martin (John); and daughter-in-law, Ann. She will also be missed by her 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her son, Samuel Rager, and sisters, Ruth and Beulah.
A gathering of friends and family will take place Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Gardner Hall, formerly known as the Green Township Community Building, 59 Smith St., Commodore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keystone Sportsman Club in C/O Hunt of a Lifetime: 198 Hollow Road, Creekside, PA 15732.
The Rager family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Clymer.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.